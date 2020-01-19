Donald J. Harr

Harr, Donad J.

88, passed peacefully on January 10, 2020. He leaves behind a daughter Sara (nee Harr) Smith, son-in-law Richard Smith, daughter-in-law Linda (nee Bockenkamp) Harr, five grandsons, nine great grandchildren, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Basil Harr & Irene (nee Neumeister) Harr, brother Robert Harr, sister-in-law Louise (nee Albaugh) Harr, ex-wife Norma (nee Gamber) Harr, son James Harr & fiance' Elaine Woelfert.

He was a veteran of the Korean War and a sheet metal mechanic for many years with Servco Equipment Co. of St. Louis, MO.

He was interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on January 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Humane Society of St. Louis would be appreciated.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
