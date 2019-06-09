Mayer, Donald J. 88, June 5, 2019, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Hoeltcher); loving father of David (Lois) Mayer, Debbie (Mike) McGavock, Jim (Vicki) Mayer, Karen Mayer, Keith (Mary Murphy) Mayer, Tom (Betty) Mayer and the late Susan Beckham; cherished grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of three. Services: Funeral procession 9:15 a.m., Thursday, June 13th, from Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant to St. Norbert Catholic Church, 16455 New Halls Ferry Rd., Florissant for a 10 a.m. Mass. Visitation 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 12th. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019