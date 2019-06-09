Donald J. Mayer (1930 - 2019)
  • "Don was such a good example of a good Catholic man, very..."
    - Laura Hirlinger
  • "Don, may you rest in peace."
    - Pat Maes
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Norbert Catholic Church
16455 New Halls Ferry Rd
Florissant, MO
Mayer, Donald J. 88, June 5, 2019, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Hoeltcher); loving father of David (Lois) Mayer, Debbie (Mike) McGavock, Jim (Vicki) Mayer, Karen Mayer, Keith (Mary Murphy) Mayer, Tom (Betty) Mayer and the late Susan Beckham; cherished grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of three. Services: Funeral procession 9:15 a.m., Thursday, June 13th, from Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant to St. Norbert Catholic Church, 16455 New Halls Ferry Rd., Florissant for a 10 a.m. Mass. Visitation 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 12th. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019
