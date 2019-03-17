St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Morgner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Morgner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald J. Morgner Obituary
Morgner, Donald J. (84), Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away on March 11, 2019 at his home in Wildwood, MO. He was born on August 8, 1934 in St. Louis, MO to Albin and Betty Morgner. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Tina; former wife and mother of his children, Marlyn; sister Mary (Bill) Kramper; children Christopher (Kaaren) of Merced, CA, Stephen (Marsha) of Ballwin, MO, Donna (Mark) Pedersen of Overland Park, KS, Richard (Martha) of Chesterfield, MO and Michael of Fenton, MO. He is further loved and remembered by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, greatnephews, cherished friends and business associates. Don grew up in the Bevo Mill area, attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and Saint Louis University. He founded Morgner Air Conditioning and Heating in 1965 and ran the company until 2000 passing it down to his 3 sons. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, traveling, and most importantly, gathering with friends and family. The family is grateful to the team at St. Luke's Hospice for their attentive and loving care of Don. Services: A Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 350 East Fourth Street, Eureka. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to the BackStoppers, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now