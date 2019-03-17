Morgner, Donald J. (84), Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away on March 11, 2019 at his home in Wildwood, MO. He was born on August 8, 1934 in St. Louis, MO to Albin and Betty Morgner. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Tina; former wife and mother of his children, Marlyn; sister Mary (Bill) Kramper; children Christopher (Kaaren) of Merced, CA, Stephen (Marsha) of Ballwin, MO, Donna (Mark) Pedersen of Overland Park, KS, Richard (Martha) of Chesterfield, MO and Michael of Fenton, MO. He is further loved and remembered by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, greatnephews, cherished friends and business associates. Don grew up in the Bevo Mill area, attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and Saint Louis University. He founded Morgner Air Conditioning and Heating in 1965 and ran the company until 2000 passing it down to his 3 sons. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, traveling, and most importantly, gathering with friends and family. The family is grateful to the team at St. Luke's Hospice for their attentive and loving care of Don. Services: A Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 350 East Fourth Street, Eureka. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to the BackStoppers, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the . Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary