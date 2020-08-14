Neels, Donald J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Beloved son of the late August and Frances Neels; dear brother of Harold (the late Anna) Neels. Our dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, August 17, 9:15 a.m. to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. Visitation Sunday 2-6 p.m.