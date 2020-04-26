Pavlacic, Donald J. Friday, April 24, 2020. Fortified With The Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church. Loving husband of Margaret A. Pavlacic (nee Fingerhut); loving father of Donald K. (Judy) Pavlacic, Lisa Pavlacic, Sharon (Robyn Hohman) Pavlacic, Dave (Cecilia) Pavlacic, and Debbie (Steve) Groeper; loving grandfather of Chelsea (Brady) Moran, Lauren (Sean) Hearn, Jeff Pavlacic, Amanda Pavlacic, Alex Groeper, Kevin Pavlacic, Jenna Pavlacic, and Alyssa Pavlacic; loving brother-in-law of Don Fingerhut; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and dear friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve Pavlacic, and Mary Chernick Pavlacic and his sister Joan Vanderbeck. Services: A Memorial Mass/ Reception will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to The TEAM Food Pantry, 265 St. Catherine St. Florissant, Mo. 63031 or to St. Louis Chapter of American Parkinson Disease Association, 1415 Elbridge Payne Rd., Suite 150, Chesterfield MO 63017.

