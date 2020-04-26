Donald J. Pavlacic
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pavlacic, Donald J. Friday, April 24, 2020. Fortified With The Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church. Loving husband of Margaret A. Pavlacic (nee Fingerhut); loving father of Donald K. (Judy) Pavlacic, Lisa Pavlacic, Sharon (Robyn Hohman) Pavlacic, Dave (Cecilia) Pavlacic, and Debbie (Steve) Groeper; loving grandfather of Chelsea (Brady) Moran, Lauren (Sean) Hearn, Jeff Pavlacic, Amanda Pavlacic, Alex Groeper, Kevin Pavlacic, Jenna Pavlacic, and Alyssa Pavlacic; loving brother-in-law of Don Fingerhut; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and dear friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve Pavlacic, and Mary Chernick Pavlacic and his sister Joan Vanderbeck. Services: A Memorial Mass/ Reception will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to The TEAM Food Pantry, 265 St. Catherine St. Florissant, Mo. 63031 or to St. Louis Chapter of American Parkinson Disease Association, 1415 Elbridge Payne Rd., Suite 150, Chesterfield MO 63017.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved