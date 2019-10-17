Wamser, Donald J.

Donald J. Wamser, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of 91, surrounded by his family. Don was the beloved husband of the late Madeline (nee' Murray) Wamser; dear father of Ann Wamser-Smith and Lyle Smith, Mary and Patrick Scannell, and Patricia Wamser. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Helen (nee' Leonard) Wamser; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Margaret Wamser, John and Audrey Wamser, and James and Dorothy Wamser. Don is also survived by his sisters, Sister Patricia Wamser SSND, and Mary (the late Ted) Wentz; his grandchildren, Benjamin and Matthew Smith, Brian and Kate (Scannell) Bechard, Teresa Scannell, Thomas and Carolyn (Hopfinger) Heidbrier, and Paul and Claire Heidbrier; and his great-grandchildren, Will and Frannie Heidbrier.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 19th at 10:00 a.m., at Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham, St. Louis, Missouri 63109.