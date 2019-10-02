Roberts, Donald James

of O'Fallon, MO, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Donna Roberts; cherished son of the late Bernard and Juanita Roberts; devoted father of Dena (Thomas) Rogers, David Roberts; loving grandfather of Miles Rogers; dear brother of Marian Barry, and Gary Robert; brother-in-law of Robert Lee (Georgia) Griffith; Don was a loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Donald proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Navy for nine years. He was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and a lover of nature. Donald was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services: There will be a Celebration of Life on October 5th, 2019, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Memorial service to follow celebration. Memorials may be made in Donald's name to ALS Association of St. Louis or Missouri Department of Conservation. Visit Baue.com for more information.