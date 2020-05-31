Donald John Denby
Denby, Donald John 81, passed on April 22, 2020, in hospice in St. Augustine, FL. Survivors include wife, Elizabeth (Reinhart) Denby; son, Brian V. C. (Carla) Denby, grandsons Ian and Sean; son D. J. (Lea) Denby, Jr, grandchildren Hannah, Julia, D.J. III and Luke; nephew, John W. (Jennifer) Best, daughter Anna. Additional survivors are sisters-in-law Dorothy (Melvin C) Dace of Gainesville, FL; Mary (Lyman H) Howe of Chattanooga, TN; Nancy (Robert V) Denby of Alton, IL; and many dear nieces, nephews. cousins. Graduate of Washington University St. Louis BSIE 1962 and MBA 1968. President SAE fraternity, 1st Lt. Air Force. Worked McDonnell Douglas, Monsanto & Monsanto Canada, Arundale, AAIM (all St. Louis), Sterling Pulp Chemicals (Toronto). Retired 2004 to Palm Coast; moved to St. Augustine 2016. Services:www.heritageflagler.com/obituariesonald-Denby-2/

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
