Donald John Hoffmeyer
1930 - 2020
Hoffmeyer, Donald John

90, of Dardenne Prairie, MO died peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in St. Louis, MO to the late John and Louise "Pete" (Allmeroth) Hoffmeyer on March 30, 1930. He graduated from DeAndreis High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War. He was employed by McDonnell-Douglas as a flight line inspector for 37 years. After retirement, Don attended Mass daily at ICD. He was a devoted husband of 68 years to Jeanette (Thudium). Loving father of Rochelle, Denise (Edward) Hercules, and Keith. Cherished grandfather to Jeanette Kluesner and dear brother-in-law to Barbara "Bobbie" Hoffmeyer and loved uncle. He was preceded in death by his son, Kirk, brothers Norbert and Louis "Bickle" Hoffmeyer and half-sister Louise "JoJo" Mills.

Services: Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be private.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
