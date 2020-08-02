Battig, Donald Joseph, Jr.

Don, 68, passed from this life at his St. Louis home July 18, 2020. He was the beloved father of Christopher (Sarah) Battig of Godfrey, IL, and the dear son of Donald Battig, St. Louis, and the late Barbara (Vetter) Howard. Don is also survived by siblings Kurt (Kim) Battig and Paula (Eric) Weidler. Siblings Ronald, Keith, and Karen predeceased him as did his dear stepmom, Patricia (Armes) Battig. Don was a 1971 graduate of Hancock Place High School.

Services: Private family gathering. When you watch the next hockey game, think of Don. Go Blues!