1/
Donald Joseph Battig Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Battig, Donald Joseph, Jr.

Don, 68, passed from this life at his St. Louis home July 18, 2020. He was the beloved father of Christopher (Sarah) Battig of Godfrey, IL, and the dear son of Donald Battig, St. Louis, and the late Barbara (Vetter) Howard. Don is also survived by siblings Kurt (Kim) Battig and Paula (Eric) Weidler. Siblings Ronald, Keith, and Karen predeceased him as did his dear stepmom, Patricia (Armes) Battig. Don was a 1971 graduate of Hancock Place High School.

Services: Private family gathering. When you watch the next hockey game, think of Don. Go Blues!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved