Donald Joseph Colombo Obituary
Colombo, Donald Joseph Age 84, of St. Louis, MO passed away Feb. 21, 2019. Born on October 28, 1934, to the late Antionette and August Colombo; beloved husband of 64 years to Eugenia Marie Colombo; brother to Thomas, Ronald, and Mary Margaret; proud father of Kenneth (Diana) Colombo; grandfather to Bryan (Kerry) Colombo, Justin Colombo (Julie Behrens), Matt (Tawney) Colombo and Ted Domagalski III; adoring greatgrandfather to Milo, Dominic, Madelynn, and Jaxson Colombo. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ron, sister Mary, and his son Kenneth. Don served as a Sergeant in the United States Marines during the Korean War and went on to become a Police Sergeant in St. Louis city. After retirement he worked for a number of years as a security officer for the St. Louis Art Museum. He was skilled at building model planes and ships, and some of his fondest memories included family vacations, and celebrations. He will be missed by all. Services: Service at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, February 28, 12 noon. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
