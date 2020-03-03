Gerard, Donald Keith

Donald Keith Gerard, 83, of St. Louis and Lake of the Ozarks, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Don was born on February 4, 1937 in New York City. He graduated from University City High School, then attended Washington University, receiving a B.S.B.A. degree (1959) and later a J.D. from Washington University School of Law (1964).

As an attorney, Don developed a reputation for deft showmanship in courtrooms throughout Missouri, where he was able to harness his oratorical skills, his intellect and his quick wit on behalf of his clients. Later in his career, he also served as a judge in the Municipal Court of the City of Ladue.

Don was active in a variety of volunteer and professional associations, including the Bar Association of St. Louis, St. Louis County Bar Association, Missouri Bar, American Bar Association, and the American Judicature Society. He was the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney of St. Louis County (1965-67), and the Assistant Attorney General of the State of Missouri (1967-68). He served on the boards of , Big Brother's Organization and the School for the Blind.

Throughout his life, Don was a collector of people and a loyal friend. He loved traveling the world with his wife, Joannie. Ever the convener and host, Don's Christmas Eve party was an annual intergenerational tradition, bringing people together to enjoy a glass of his homemade eggnog. His Christmas pants were a highlight too!

Don is predeceased by his parents, Pauline Brown Gerard and William A Gerard, his son, Michael Gerard, his brother, Gene Gerard, and sister in law, Georgette Gerard, as well as a series of beloved pets, including numerous black labs named "Beau".

He is survived by his wife, Joannie Herbst Gerard (Lake Ozark), daughters, Wendy Gerard Avery (Ed Avery) of West Hartford, CT and Heather Gerard Johnson (Ethan Johnson) of St. Louis and grandsons, Oliver Avery, Walker Avery, Drew Johnson and Liam Johnson, as well as his first wife, Cynthia Bland Medart (St. Louis).

Services: A celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Missouri Athletic Club, West Clubhouse, 1777 Des Peres Rd., St. Louis, MO 63131.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Charles F. and Joanne Knight Alzheimer Disease Research Center at Washington University (Knight ADRC), 4488 Forest Park Avenue, Suite 130, St. Louis, MO, 63108.