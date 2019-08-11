Kelley, Donald
86, passed away on 7-16-19. Beloved husband of
Patricia "Pat" for over 60 years; dear father of David (Dorothy) Kelley, Lisa (Dale) Schneider and Lori (John) Jurgiel; dearest grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 8 children. Donald originally was from New York. He later became a resident of Florissant, Missouri for over 50 years. Before retirement he was an engineer and an attorney employed by Boeing Aircraft Company. After retirement he pursued his hobbies of amateur radio and gardening.
Services: Memorial Mass at St. Martin De Porres Church on
August 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. 615 Dunn Rd. Hazelwood MO 63042.