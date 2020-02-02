St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Donald L. Bartoni

Donald L. Bartoni Obituary

Bartoni, Donald L.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Beloved husband of 57 years to Joan Bartoni (nee Bender); loving father of Don (Dena) Bartoni, Angie (Dave) Vogel, and Gina (Dave) Marty; devoted grandfather of Maddie, Devin and Dominic Marty, Sydney and Sean Vogel; dearest son of the late Ernest and Louisa Bartoni; dear brother of the late Romilda (Larry) Schutzius and Joseph Bartoni; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Don was a dedicated family man and avid golfer. He never missed a single sporting event or school activity for his grandkids. He was their number one fan.

Services: Memorial Visitation at Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd., Saturday, February 8, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s, or de Greeff Hospice. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
