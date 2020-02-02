|
|
Bartoni, Donald L.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Beloved husband of 57 years to Joan Bartoni (nee Bender); loving father of Don (Dena) Bartoni, Angie (Dave) Vogel, and Gina (Dave) Marty; devoted grandfather of Maddie, Devin and Dominic Marty, Sydney and Sean Vogel; dearest son of the late Ernest and Louisa Bartoni; dear brother of the late Romilda (Larry) Schutzius and Joseph Bartoni; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Don was a dedicated family man and avid golfer. He never missed a single sporting event or school activity for his grandkids. He was their number one fan.
Services: Memorial Visitation at Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd., Saturday, February 8, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s, or de Greeff Hospice. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020