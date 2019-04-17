Donald L. Freukes

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald L. Freukes.

Freukes, Donald L. 78, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Retired Purchasing Agent for McDonnell Douglas Corp.; volunteer at the National Museum of Transportation and traveled on trains and streetcars across North America; loved golf and was a member of the US Golf Association. Services: Visitation Friday, April 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Fu neral Homes, 7027 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63116. Interment St. Paul Churchyard.

logo
Funeral Home
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
(314) 352-2600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.