Freukes, Donald L. 78, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Retired Purchasing Agent for McDonnell Douglas Corp.; volunteer at the National Museum of Transportation and traveled on trains and streetcars across North America; loved golf and was a member of the US Golf Association. Services: Visitation Friday, April 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Fu neral Homes, 7027 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63116. Interment St. Paul Churchyard.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019