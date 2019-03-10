|
Schleper, Donald L. Passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Jackie Schleper; loving father of Shawn, Jason (Jyl), John (Christina) and William Schleper; adoring grandfather of Brayden, Alex and Logan; dear brother of Jeff, Mike, Teresa, David, Ronnie, Lonnie and the late Donna; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, March 13, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Ceme tery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Veteran's House, 2669 Cold Springs Rd., 46222. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019