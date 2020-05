McDaniel, Donald Lee at the age of 90, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gladys Marie McDaniel (nee Brakemeyer); loving father and father-in-law of Kristine L. Seitz (David), Bruce A. McDaniel (Laura) of Lone Tree, CO, and Mark W. McDaniel (Judy); dear grandfather of Kara, Zach, Kyle, Brendan, Mark Jr., Kristen, Jonathan and Carrie; loving great-grandfather of Kristina, Caroline, Colton, Mya, Kieran and Grace; uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: A funeral service will be conducted at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. The family will receive friends at Lupton Chapel, on Sunday, May, 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Condolences appreciated online www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL