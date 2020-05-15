McDaniel, Donald Lee at the age of 90, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gladys Marie McDaniel (nee Brakemeyer); loving father and father-in-law of Kristine L. Seitz (David), Bruce A. McDaniel (Laura) of Lone Tree, CO, and Mark W. McDaniel (Judy); dear grandfather of Kara, Zach, Kyle, Brendan, Mark Jr., Kristen, Jonathan and Carrie; loving great-grandfather of Kristina, Caroline, Colton, Mya, Kieran and Grace; uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: A funeral service will be conducted at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. The family will receive friends at Lupton Chapel, on Sunday, May, 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Condolences appreciated online www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 15, 2020.