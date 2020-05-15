Donald Lee McDaniel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDaniel, Donald Lee at the age of 90, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gladys Marie McDaniel (nee Brakemeyer); loving father and father-in-law of Kristine L. Seitz (David), Bruce A. McDaniel (Laura) of Lone Tree, CO, and Mark W. McDaniel (Judy); dear grandfather of Kara, Zach, Kyle, Brendan, Mark Jr., Kristen, Jonathan and Carrie; loving great-grandfather of Kristina, Caroline, Colton, Mya, Kieran and Grace; uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: A funeral service will be conducted at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. The family will receive friends at Lupton Chapel, on Sunday, May, 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Condolences appreciated online www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved