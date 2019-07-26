St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hooker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Leo Hooker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Leo Hooker Obituary
Hooker, Donald Leo On Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Served in the US Navy on the USS Randolph, worked for the Convention Decorators Union #39. Survived by his sister Kathy Matthews (nee Hooker); nephew Jeff Matthews; niece Tracy McCready and grand-nieces Hayley and Abbey McCready, Page, Sophie and Mia Matthews. He will be missed, may he rest in peace. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel on Monday, 7/29 at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National. Visitation Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now