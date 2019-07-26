|
|
Hooker, Donald Leo On Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Served in the US Navy on the USS Randolph, worked for the Convention Decorators Union #39. Survived by his sister Kathy Matthews (nee Hooker); nephew Jeff Matthews; niece Tracy McCready and grand-nieces Hayley and Abbey McCready, Page, Sophie and Mia Matthews. He will be missed, may he rest in peace. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel on Monday, 7/29 at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National. Visitation Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 26, 2019