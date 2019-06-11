Morros, Donald Don Lewis 89, died peacefully surrounded by family the morning of June 8, 2019; he would have celebrated 90 on Aug. 4. Son of Belle and Robert Morros and nephew of Edna (Nana) and Sam Feldman, like his second parents, Don was a lifelong St. Louisan. He was a well-regarded interior designer with an innate sense of fine design and style. Dedicated volunteer, consummate storyteller, gracious host, and generous spirit, he loved to cook and entertain. He's celebrated by many family and friends, including: cherished wife of nearly 50 years, and as he said, for beyond eternity, Elaine (Bauman) Morros; adoring father to Jason Morros (Pam Bachorz), and Papa Don to grandson Noah; brother Boyd (Lucy) Morros, and niece Amy. Services: Service and celebration of his life on Wed., June 12, 2019, 11 am, United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Ave., University City. Donations to appreciated. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 11, 2019