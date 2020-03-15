Ludwig, Donald "Don"

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved son of Dorothy (nee Freels) and the late Donald Ludwig; dearest brother of Linda (Francis) Azar and James (Jenny) Ludwig; dear uncle of Jennifer (Jake) Crum, Michael, Mary, Julie and John Ludwig; great-uncle of Wendy and Daniel Crum; our dear nephew, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Wed., March 18, 9:30 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., to Sacred Heart Church, 751 Jefferson St. (Florissant) for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com