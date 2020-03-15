Donald "Don" Ludwig

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
751 Jefferson St.
View Map
Obituary
Ludwig, Donald "Don"

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved son of Dorothy (nee Freels) and the late Donald Ludwig; dearest brother of Linda (Francis) Azar and James (Jenny) Ludwig; dear uncle of Jennifer (Jake) Crum, Michael, Mary, Julie and John Ludwig; great-uncle of Wendy and Daniel Crum; our dear nephew, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Wed., March 18, 9:30 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., to Sacred Heart Church, 751 Jefferson St. (Florissant) for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
