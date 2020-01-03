St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Caviecy Jr., Donald M.

of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 after 88 years of accomplished life shared with family and friends. Beloved husband of Bonnie Caviecy (nee Hawkins); loving father of Donna Caviecy and Sally Hartnagel; father-in-law of Jack Granda; grandfather of Benjamin (Kathryn), Megan, and Douglas (Jennifer) Granda and Justin Hartnagel; great-grandfather of Lucas Granda. Preceded in death by his daughter, Susan; his sister, Mary; and his parents, Donald and Opal. Faithful member of the USMC, STLFD, St. Paul UCC, SBAC, and Legion Post 555.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to BackStoppers.

Services: Visitation is at the Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, on Sunday, January 5, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral is on Monday, January 6, at 9 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 3510 Giles Avenue. Interment Jefferson Barracks immediately following.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
