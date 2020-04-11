Foerst, Donald M.

died April 8, 2020, at the age of 87. Don was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Madlyn Foerst and sister Joan O'Keefe.

Don is survived by the love of his life, Lois Velders and her daughters Jeanne Velders and Julie Fletcher and her sons Zach, Tyler and Alex Fletcher. His brother Paul and Jean Foerst and brother in-law Dan O'Keefe. Don was an uncle to Laura Jenson, Dan O'Keefe Jr. and Linda Potts. He served in the Army and is a veteran of the Korean War. Don was loved for his kind and giving nature. He will be greatly missed.

Services: Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross.