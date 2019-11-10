Dr. Donald M. Mongerman

Service Information
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO
63385
(636)-327-6600
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Congregation Temple Israel
1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Dr.
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Obituary
http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/"> Mogerman, Dr. Donald M. D.O.F.A.C.O.S.

http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/">on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of Sallie Mogerman. Dear father of Cary Jon (Dee Ann Dundore) Mogerman, Dr. Jaime Lynn Mogerman(Charles Fausette) Dodd, Cathriel Mogerman (Douglas) Stotler, and Jordan Parsons (Desiree Cabell) Mogerman. Dear grandfather of 6, great grandfather of 1. Dr. Mogerman was a Lincoln County, MO surgeon for 45 years.

http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/"> Services: Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at 1PM at Congregation Temple Israel, 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Dr., St. Louis 63141. Burial in the Bellerive Gardens Cemetery in Creve Couer. Memorials to . Visitation: Sunday, Nov. 10, from 3-5 PM at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville 63385.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
