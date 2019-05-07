St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Donald M. Wisdom

Donald M. Wisdom Obituary
Wisdom, Donald M. Passed away on May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara L. Wisdom (nee Bryson); loving father of Morris Wisdom and the late Tamara (Danny) Rogers; cherished grandfather of Lauren (Travis) Coomer, Nicholas (Kristina) Rogers and Christopher (Sara) Rogers and the late Adam Wisdom; great-grandfather of Grayson, Nova, Liam, Emma and Olivia. Mr. Wisdom faithfully served our country in the U.S. Army National Guard retiring in 2002 after more than 27 years of service. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Thursday, May 9, 8:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment with honors at J.B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 7, 2019
