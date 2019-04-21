St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
McKay, Donald Michael Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday April 17, 2019. Loving father of Patrick, Leslie, Lindsay (Sean) Martin, Tim (Danielle), and the late Lauren; devoted grandfather of Aidan, Ben, Jack, Pryor, Evelyn, and Jude; dear brother of Nick (Gail), Maureen (John) Schumacker, and the late Jack (Stella), Mary Jane (Dick) Milligan, and Sue Meiners. Services: Funeral Mass Thursday, April 25, 11 a.m. at St. Anselm Parish. Interment National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks. Memorial contributions preferred to Places for People, 4130 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
