Myers, Donald N.
on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanette Myers (nee Kick). Dear father of Steve (Linda) Myers and the late Don Myers. Dear grandfather of Mel (Bill) Samisch and Susie (Jason) Krull. Dear great-grandfather of Allison and Emily Samisch and Steven and Sadie Krull. Dear brother of 6.
Services: Funeral Service will be Thursday, 10 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Interment St. Paul Churchyard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 W. Adams, Kirkwood, MO. 63122.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019