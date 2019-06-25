Humphries, Donald Neil 86, passed away June 20, 2019. Born in Earl, Arkansas, he graduated from Memphis State with a Master's in Economics. He started the Touring Cyclist in the '70s. Donald hosted local, national and international cycling tours always with his wife Carolyn right alongside. Donald went on to support the campaign in converting the Katy railroad to a bicycle trail. His shop continues today. He always greeted customers with a warm hello, and he rode his bike days before his death. He is preceded by his beloved late wife Carolyn and his parents Ray and Lunette Humphries. He is survived by his sons, Ben, Mark and Stan, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Services: A visitation will be held at Collier's Funeral Home on North Lindbergh, Wed., Jun 26, 4 to 8 p.m. Graveside service, Thursday, June 27, 10:30 a.m. at J.B. National Cemetery. You are welcome to pay your last respects.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 25, 2019