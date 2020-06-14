Kohlman, Donald O.

passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Anne Kohlman (nee Pozarich); loving father of Donald (Kristine) Kohlman and Diane (Joseph) Gassiraro; dear grand-father of 4; our dear uncle and friend.

Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Lifetime member VFW Post 4105 and KWVA Chapter 4.

Services: Services will begin for Donald on Thursday. June 18, 9:15 a.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY AND CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, MO., then proceed to St. Sabina Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

VISITATION WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, FROM 4-8 P.M. (Family asks that all visitors wear a face mask for services