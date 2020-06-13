Leonard, Donald Oliver

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wed. June 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Delma Ruth Leonard (nee: Bergman); loving father of Donald "Jeff" (Carmella) Leonard, Kathryn Ruth Morshed, Christine Elizabeth Zerjav and the late Steven Bradley (Paula) Leonard; dear grandfather of Bryan Leonard, Angela Leonard- Moreau, Jeffery Jacob Leonard, Jamie Morshed, Kevan Morshed, the late Timothy Zerjav, the late Scott Oliver Jones, Michael Zerjav, Lenny Leonard, Matthew Leonard and Andrew Leonard; dear grandfather-in-law of 7 and great-grandfather of 9; dear son of the late Donald Oliver Leonard, Sr. and Velma Elizabeth Leonard; dear brother of Dennis Leonard, Patricia McDonald, and the late Betty Baker and Shirley Atwell; beloved son-in-law and brother-in-law of the Roy and Ona Ruth Bergman Family; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd., on Tuesday, June 16, from 2-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church (106 N. Meramec Ave. 63105) on Wednesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. Private entombment at Leonard Family Mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson's Disease Association, appreciated.

In accordance with St. Louis County Government mandates and regulations related to COVID-19, a total of 9 people are allowed in the parlor during visitation. In addition, the Leonard Family asks that family and friends follow recommended social distancing guidelines and wear a mask or other protective face covering when entering the funeral home and paying respects.