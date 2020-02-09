Appelbaum, Donald P.

passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on February 5, 2020. He was the loving husband of Patricia for 66 years, son of the late Joseph & Myrtle Appelbaum, father of Donna Appelbaum, Diana Caray Lloyd (Robert), Denise Farinella (Samuel), Mary McCarthy (Peter), and Thomas Appelbaum (La Donna). He had 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Don worked as a journeyman electrician for 45 years and was a proud member of IBEW Local 1 for 65 years. He was also a proud veteran, serving his country as both a paratrooper and radio interceptor for 5 years. Don was 88 years old.

Services: Memorial Mass to be held at Immaculate Conception of Dardenne on Monday, February 10th at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will precede the service starting at 10 a.m. Donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul in memory of Don. hutchensfuneralhomes.com