Dorn, Donald P. Saturday, February 9, 2019. Husband of the late Dixie Dorn and survived by ex-wives Virginia Kauk and Mary Ann Dorn; father of Darrell Dorn and Linda Babiak; grandfather of Aliya Wark, Terra Purvis and Patrick Dorn; great-grandfather of Jeffrey and Evan Dorn; brother of Carol (Tom) Boerner, Colleen Penny (Jim) Butler and preceded in death by brothers, Jim and Jerry Dorn. Mr. Dorn loved cars. His family at one time owned a car dealership in St. Charles, MO. He always had a new car and retired from Nissan over 20 years ago. Services: Memorial visitation Saturday, June 1, 1-3 p.m. at COLLIER'S Funeral Home (St. Ann). Service at 2 pm.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
