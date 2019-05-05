Kopff, Donald R. of Wentzville, MO, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of Jeanenne Kopff (nee Laufer). Dear brother of Dale (Donna) Kopff, Sister Carol O.P., Marilyn (Gerald) Unger, and Gregory Kopff. Brother-in-law to the late Claudia Henderson; survived by husband, Leland Henderson, Joseph (Janet) Laufer, and the late Richard Laufer; survived by wife, Patricia. Service: Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gianna Church, 450 E. Hwy. N., Wentzville. Memorials requested to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation or American Kidney Fund. Visitation Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville from 3-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019