Yarber, Donald R.

81, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Loving husband of Sylvia Yarber for 43 yrs; Loving father to Tim and Don Yarber, Kim Walters Martino, Mark, Greg, Grant, and Clayton Walters; Grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 9; Brother to Robert Yarber, Lois Reeves, Arlene Kukla, the late Larry Yarber, and uncle to 24. Don will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services: Visitation Sunday, 9/27/2020, from 2pm to 6pm at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles). Funeral service Monday, 9/28/2020 at 11am at Hutchens-Stygar. Internment at Jefferson Barracks at 1pm. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com