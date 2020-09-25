1/
Donald R. Yarber
Yarber, Donald R.

81, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Loving husband of Sylvia Yarber for 43 yrs; Loving father to Tim and Don Yarber, Kim Walters Martino, Mark, Greg, Grant, and Clayton Walters; Grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 9; Brother to Robert Yarber, Lois Reeves, Arlene Kukla, the late Larry Yarber, and uncle to 24. Don will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services: Visitation Sunday, 9/27/2020, from 2pm to 6pm at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles). Funeral service Monday, 9/28/2020 at 11am at Hutchens-Stygar. Internment at Jefferson Barracks at 1pm. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
SEP
28
Interment
01:00 PM
Jefferson Barracks
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
