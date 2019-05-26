Ostmann, Donald Ralph of St. Charles, MO, at the age of 66, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dearest son of Lucille Ostmann (nee Schneider) and the late Ralph Ostmann; loving father of Jennifer (Alex) Giannoulis and Carolyn (Nate) Pettypool; beloved grandfather of Gunner and Griffin Pettypool and Sophia and Max Giannoulis; cherished brother of Ron Ostmann; dear friend to Tom (Kathy) Genz; treasured cousin, nephew and friend to many. Born August 25, 1952, Don graduated from Duchesne Catholic High School and attended University of Missouri - Columbia. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. Services: A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Centralia. Visitation will take place prior to the service at 10am at Oliver Funeral Home, Centralia, MO. Following the Mass, lunch and additional visitation will take place at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church Multipurpose Building. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Research Center, 1210 Old 63 S Suite 5, Columbia, MO 65201. Alternativefuneralcremation.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019