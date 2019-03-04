Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reverend Donald Reaves Kratz. View Sign

Kratz, Reverend Donald Reaves formerly of Maryland Heights, MO passed away peacefully on Feb 28th 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved husband to Lyda J. Kratz who predeceased him; wonderful father and friend to Brian D. Kratz, Amy Lyn Negus, Thomas M. Anderson (Denise) and Michael R. Anderson (Celia); world's greatest grandpa to grandchildren, Laura A. Lander (Joel), Melissa L. Maginn (Dennis), Samuel J. and Andrew Negus, Finn L. and Harriet R. Anderson and great-grandchildren Adeline E. and Alya J. Lander and Dylon Maginn. Don loved golf and never met a stranger. His wonderful smile and bright eyes will be missed by so many. Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date with private burial at Old Argo Cemetery, Sullivan, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family would request contributions made to Friends of Cape Albeon or Siteman Cancer Center of St. Louis or .

