Donald Richard "Dugan" Forhan Sr.

Obituary
Forhan, Donald "Dugan" Richard, Sr.

88, of Belleville, IL, born July 15, 1931, in East St. Louis, IL, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his residence.

Don was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He worked for Allstate Insurance Company before his retirement. He was a former member of the Parish Council and Father's Club at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Don was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the East St. Louis Rotary Club. He was a current member of St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, where he attended daily Mass and served as an usher. Don's Catholic faith was very important to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William F. and Esther H., nee Robben, Forhan; two brothers, William and Raymond (Dorothy) Forhan; and a son-in-law, Richard Bunetic.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Jean A., nee Derfler, Forhan, whom he married on October 25, 1952; his children, Kathleen Bunetic of Swansea, IL, Jeanne (Thomas) Krippene of Creve Coeur, MO, Patrick (Linda) Forhan of Pocahontas, IL, Mark (Cindy) Forhan of St. Charles, MO, Maureen (Michael) Smith of Charleston, IL, and Donald Jr. (Laura) Forhan of Swansea, IL; 23 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in the form of Masses for Don or contributions to St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.

Services: Visitation, Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, with military honors at 9:50 a.m., at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating.

Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL, at a later date.

Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
