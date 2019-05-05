Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald T. Murphy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Murphy, Donald T. Lifelong history student, current events connoiss- eur, and donut enthusi- ast, died at home in Kirkwood, MO on April 25, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Joan A. (Tucker) Murphy for 62 years; treasured father of Thomas (and Margie), Mary Murphy-Overmann (and Dan), Pat (and Rod) Grimes, Sean, and Kate. A loving family man, he proudly held the additional titles of father-in-law; grandfather; great-grandfather; brother-in-law; and uncle. Don was an electrical engineer for 20 years at Ralston Purina, helped write multiple editions of the National Electrical Code, and served four terms as a Dellwood alderman in the 1970s. An avid reader, he held court with anyone who indulged his breadth of knowledge on topics like World Wars, genealogy, St. Louis street names, and the intricacies of mechanical fixes. Don's children learned the fine art of cursing as bystanders to his many repair endeavors. He died with an enviable full head of hair, the respect of family, friends and neighbors, and the gratitude of freeloading wildlife that came daily to his bird feeder. He was interred on April 26th in a private family service at Jefferson Barracks. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 11, at Kirkwood American Legion Post 156, 314 S. Clay Ave., Kirkwood, 63122, 1 to 5 p.m., with memorial service at 1:30. Memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Missouri or St. Patrick Center. Plantable flowers or greenery are welcome contributions to memorialize Don in the family garden.





