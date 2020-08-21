Stuckmeyer, Donald Vincent

Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly A. Stuckmeyer (nee Craig); dear father of Julie (Michael) King and Michael (Susan Marquart)

Stuckmeyer; proud grandfather of Jared and Jacob King; dear brother of the late Marian Witzel, Kenneth Stuckmeyer and Evelyn Murray; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. Stuckmeyer was a lifetime member of Redeemer Church and also a member of the Collinsville Chorale. He was a lover of all things outdoors, an avid golfer and a longtime Cardinals fan.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, August 23, 3-7 p.m. then taken to Redeemer Evangelical Church (6450 South Kingshighway, 63109) for visitation on Monday, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Private interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Audubon Society appreciated.