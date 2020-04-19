Henfling, Donald W. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Thurs, April 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Rose Henfling; loving father of Heather and Chad; grandfather of Zachary; great-grandfather of Lucas; dear brother of Mike, Tim, and Kathy; loving cousin of Brenda and six sisters-in-law. Services: Private burial Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Services and Celebration of Life to be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local food banks.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.