Kasson, Donald Wayne

88, of Bonne Terre, MO, born Sunday, August 28, 1932, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his residence.

Donald worked as an Electrical Engineer for Emerson Electric. He was a member of the 13th Bomb Squad Association, Mustang Club of America , Central IL Mustangers and a United States Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane (nee Magrecke) Kasson; parents, Chester R. and Lola Fae (nee Garner) Kasson.

Surviving are his 2 daughters, Linda (Matt) Matthews of Chicago, IL, Sandra (Bob) Hoelterhoff of Chicago, IL; brother, Richard Dean Kasson of Belleville, IL; 5 grandchildren, Laura (Alex) Glaser, Katie (Tyler) Dittrich, Michael Hoelterhoff, Christine Hoelterhoff; great-grandson, Jackson; great-granddaughter, Anna.

Services: Private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri, with Chaplain Cari Frus officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, pay.gov/public/form/start/552130744. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.