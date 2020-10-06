1/1
Donald Wayne Kasson
Kasson, Donald Wayne

88, of Bonne Terre, MO, born Sunday, August 28, 1932, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his residence.

Donald worked as an Electrical Engineer for Emerson Electric. He was a member of the 13th Bomb Squad Association, Mustang Club of America , Central IL Mustangers and a United States Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane (nee Magrecke) Kasson; parents, Chester R. and Lola Fae (nee Garner) Kasson.

Surviving are his 2 daughters, Linda (Matt) Matthews of Chicago, IL, Sandra (Bob) Hoelterhoff of Chicago, IL; brother, Richard Dean Kasson of Belleville, IL; 5 grandchildren, Laura (Alex) Glaser, Katie (Tyler) Dittrich, Michael Hoelterhoff, Christine Hoelterhoff; great-grandson, Jackson; great-granddaughter, Anna.

Services: Private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri, with Chaplain Cari Frus officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, pay.gov/public/form/start/552130744. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Memories & Condolences

