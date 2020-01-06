Donald Wylan

Wylan, Donald

January 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lucille Wylan; dear father and father-in-law of Bob Wylan (Cathy) of Leawood, KS and Mark Wylan (Mary Ann) of Chantilly, VA; dear grandfather of Jared, Sarah, Matthew (Meg) and Adam (Krista) Wylan; dear great-grandfather; dear son of the late William and the late Sarah Wylan; dear brother of the late Bertram (late Madelyn) and the late Milton (late Louise) Wylan; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Tuesday, January 7, 1:00 PM at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue, University City, MO 63130. Memorial contributions preferred to Congregation Temple Israel, 1 Rabbi Alvin D. Rubin Dr. 63141 or Congregation Beth Torah, 6100 W. 127th St. Overland Park, Kansas 66209. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020
