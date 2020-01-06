Wylan, Donald

January 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lucille Wylan; dear father and father-in-law of Bob Wylan (Cathy) of Leawood, KS and Mark Wylan (Mary Ann) of Chantilly, VA; dear grandfather of Jared, Sarah, Matthew (Meg) and Adam (Krista) Wylan; dear great-grandfather; dear son of the late William and the late Sarah Wylan; dear brother of the late Bertram (late Madelyn) and the late Milton (late Louise) Wylan; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Tuesday, January 7, 1:00 PM at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue, University City, MO 63130. Memorial contributions preferred to Congregation Temple Israel, 1 Rabbi Alvin D. Rubin Dr. 63141 or Congregation Beth Torah, 6100 W. 127th St. Overland Park, Kansas 66209. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

