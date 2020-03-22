Nagel, Donna A.
(nee Rupkey) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, March 20, 2020. Loving wife of 41 years of Daniel J. Nagel. Loving and best mother of Joseph, Jessica (Jeff) Piatchek and James (Crystal) Nagel. Beloved grandmother of Trysten, Karis, Ryker, Kathyrn and Jason. Dear sister of Debbie Rupkey, David Rupkey and Diane Haag. Dear sister-in-law of Jane, Kathy, Jacqui, Sandy, Bonnie and Kevin. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: please see hoffmeistsersouthcounty.com