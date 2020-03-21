McCarthy, Donna Ann

On March 16th, 2020, Donna Ann McCarthy (néee Weeks), following a short but brave fight with ALS, passed away at the age of 66. Beloved mother of Timothy (Becky) McCarthy, Colleen (Eric) Orta, and Kelsey (Andrew) Hudson, adored "Nonna" to Miles, Finnegan and Riley, dear sister to John (Christine) Weeks, and true friend to so many. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Patricia Weeks.

Prior to moving to Madison, WI, Donna spent the majority of her life in St. Louis, Missouri. She was a registered nurse, and caring for others, both professionally and in her personal life was one of her greatest passions. If there was a way for her to help, she would. And this didn't stop with just people. Donna was a tremendous lover of animals, a proud pet-mom to many dogs, cats, horses & birds and volunteer with several rescue organizations.

Donna was also a lifelong Cardinals fan; an afternoon or evening at Busch Stadium with loved ones was one of her favorite things to do, and many of us have treasured memories of sitting beside her at a game, enjoying a hot dog and nachos, and cheering on her beloved Redbirds.

Donna will be remembered for her compassion, sense of humor and deep desire to help others.

Services: A memorial service will be held for Donna in St. Louis in the Summer. In lieu of flowers, Donna requested donations to Open Door Rescue.