|
|
McGowan, Donna D. (nee Mantia) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of James P. McGowan; dear mother of Perri Mantia, Michael McGowan, Michelle (Eric) Chamberlain, Denise (Mark) Bowler, Muffie (Austin) Clark and Megan McGowan; dear grandmother of Matthew and Morgan McGowan, Tyler, David and Alyssa Chamberlain, Corbin and Braden Bowler, Callie and Mason Clark; our dear aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, March 14, 9:30 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Church (Arnold) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Service concludes at church. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019