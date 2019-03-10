St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
McGowan, Donna D. (nee Mantia) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of James P. McGowan; dear mother of Perri Mantia, Michael McGowan, Michelle (Eric) Chamberlain, Denise (Mark) Bowler, Muffie (Austin) Clark and Megan McGowan; dear grandmother of Matthew and Morgan McGowan, Tyler, David and Alyssa Chamberlain, Corbin and Braden Bowler, Callie and Mason Clark; our dear aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, March 14, 9:30 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Church (Arnold) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Service concludes at church. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
