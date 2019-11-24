Donna D. Velasco

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna D. Velasco.
Service Information
Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home
1081 Jeffco Blvd
Arnold, MO
63010
(636)-296-5272
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home
1081 Jeffco Blvd
Arnold, MO 63010
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home
1081 Jeffco Blvd
Arnold, MO 63010
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Velasco, Donna C.

(nee Dick) Tuesday November 19, 2019; beloved wife of Bart Velasco; loving mother of Bart Velasco, Craig (Michelle Loerch) Velasco and Stacy Shepherd; sister of Pamela (John) Schwarz and Adrian "Clancy" (Mary) Dick; dear grandmother of 7, great grandmother of 3. Dear aunt and cousin.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 3-7 pm at the Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home 1081 Jeffco Blvd. Arnold, MO. With a service of remembrance at 7:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to . Share your condolences and sign the guest book online at www.heiligtagfuneralhome.com.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.