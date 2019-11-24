Velasco, Donna C.

(nee Dick) Tuesday November 19, 2019; beloved wife of Bart Velasco; loving mother of Bart Velasco, Craig (Michelle Loerch) Velasco and Stacy Shepherd; sister of Pamela (John) Schwarz and Adrian "Clancy" (Mary) Dick; dear grandmother of 7, great grandmother of 3. Dear aunt and cousin.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 3-7 pm at the Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home 1081 Jeffco Blvd. Arnold, MO. With a service of remembrance at 7:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to .