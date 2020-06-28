Donna Helene Hearne
Hearne, Donna Helene

Donna (O'Connor-Riley) passed away on June 23, 2020, in Leland, Michigan. She leaves behind her best friend, trusted advisor and love of her life, husband Mark F. Hearne; mother of Mark F. "Thor" Hearne II (Susan), Samuel "Sam" Mitchell Hearne (Terri), Matthew "Matt" Hill Hearne (Sheryl), Elizabeth Cory "Libby" Wilkinson (Bruce) and Sarah Granderson Revel (JP).

Services: A Service to celebrate Donna's life will be held at Twin Oaks Presbyterian Church in St. Louis, on Monday, August 10 at 7:00 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Donna Hearne Memorial Fund, Constitutional Coalition or to Samaritan's Purse.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Service
07:00 PM
Twin Oaks Presbyterian Church
