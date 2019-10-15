St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Donna L. Folley

Donna L. Folley

Folley, Donna L.

On Sunday, October 13, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Frank J. and Florence E. Folley (nee Bequette); beloved sister of Mary Lou (Bill) Hoehn and the late Brenda Folley; dear aunt of Lisa (Justin) Talip, Joseph (Linda) and Christopher (Maria) Hoehn; dear great-aunt of Caden Talip; dear best friend of Jeanne Gottschalk; our dear cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Friday, October 18, 11:00 a.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
Remember
