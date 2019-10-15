|
|
Folley, Donna L.
On Sunday, October 13, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Frank J. and Florence E. Folley (nee Bequette); beloved sister of Mary Lou (Bill) Hoehn and the late Brenda Folley; dear aunt of Lisa (Justin) Talip, Joseph (Linda) and Christopher (Maria) Hoehn; dear great-aunt of Caden Talip; dear best friend of Jeanne Gottschalk; our dear cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Friday, October 18, 11:00 a.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019