Wagner, Donna L. (nee Casler) Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Wagner; dear mother of Lila (John) Porter; dear grandmother of Brianna Porter; dear sister of James and Lawrence Casler. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, February 24, 4-8 p.m. Then taken to St. Lucas UCC (11735 Denny Rd., 63126) for visitation Monday, 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Lucas UCC appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
