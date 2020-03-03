|
|
Gnagi, Donna Lee
(nee Warren) age 84, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, March 1, 2020; Beloved wife of John B. Gnagi for 63 years; loving mother of Michael Gnagi, Michele (Jerry) Foley, Margaret (Mike) Amend, and Matthew Gnagi; loving grandmother of David and Jordan Foley, Eric, Hunter JD, and the late James Amend, Dr. Forest (Dr. Sharon) Gnagi and Hayden (Brittany) Gnagi; great-grandmother of Bennett Gnagi; dear sister of Deborah (Roger) Marquardt, Alesia (William) Smallwood, Daryll (Louise) Shackelford and Rick (Melodee) Shackelford; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Donna was a teacher and school administrator for the Ritenour School District for 25 years. She was a member of PEO, Oasis, and Kirkwood School Volunteers. She graduated in the second class at UMSL, served as president of their alumni association and was a member of their Pierre Laclede Society.
Services: Visitation 1:30pm until time of Memorial Service at 2:30pm on Saturday, March 7, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friendship Foundation, 12563 Village Circle Dr., Sunset Hills, MO 63127. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020