Lykens, Donna
(nee Wimmer) on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael Lykens. Dear mother of Michael Lykens and Marilou Luetkemeyer. Dear grandmother of Hannah and Sarah. Dear sister of Janet Bell. Dear aunt of Robin (Rob) McLelland. Dear great-aunt of Ryan and Reagan. Dear cousin of Rosalie Haas. Dear friend to many.
Services: Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 18, 10:00 a.m. at Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 698 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Mo. 63119. Interment private. Visitation will be Tuesday, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020